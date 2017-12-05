Botetourt County officials want to better understand the state of mobile phone and internet access across the county.

County officials, in partnership with the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, have teamed up with the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority to survey Botetourt residents and local business owners about their telecommunications needs and available service options.

All residents and local businesses are encouraged to participate.

“We’ve heard concerns about a lack of broadband service and mobile phone coverage in certain parts of the county. With wide participation in these surveys, we hope to better determine the true size and criticality of the problem and to use this information to consider and evaluate solutions that can provide immediate value for our citizens,” Kenneth McFadyen, Director of Economic Development for Botetourt County, said.

Business owners and residents across the county have been sent letters requesting their participation. The surveys are now live.

Interested parties may take the appropriate survey online, by phone or at one of the county libraries

Online from any internet-connected phone, tablet or computer residents and business owners can go to the county website at botetourt.gov and click on the link to the survey under announcements in the upper left of the county home page. That link will give visitors the option of taking a survey for residents or a survey for business owners.

Via telephone with the assistance of a live operator between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 540-404-8152

At any one of the four Botetourt County Libraries:

– Blue Ridge Library: 28 Avery Row, Roanoke

– Buchanan Library: 19795 Main Street, Buchanan

– Eagle Rock Library: 55 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock

– Fincastle Library: 11 Academy Street, Fincastle

All surveys must be completed by midnight Friday, Dec. 22.

Results of the study will be made public in Spring 2018.