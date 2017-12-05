Virginia State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on US 11 across from the Pepsi Plant in the Cloverdale area early last Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, according to a news release from the agency.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m.

The Botetourt County 911 center received a call from a citizen that a female was on the ground and unresponsive. State Troopers arrived at the scene at 5:07 a.m. and found a white female on the ground and determined she had been struck by a vehicle which was traveling southbound on US 11 toward Roanoke.

The female was identified as Joyce Bandy Moxley, 55, of Roanoke. Moxley was walking to work that morning when she was struck by the vehicle, State Police reported. Moxley was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition at the time of the report.\

Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to assist with the hit and run.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle that fled the scene is a General Motors product, truck or SUV.

State Police are asking that the public, insurance companies and body shops notify the State Police if they service a vehicle with right side front and right side mirror damage. The damage may include the headlight, marker light, right front fender and passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to notify the Virginia State Police Salem Division at 1-800-542-5959 or by dialing #77 on a cell phone, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.