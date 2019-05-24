Lowell Skelton (left), secretary of the newly chartered Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club, received the International President’s Leadership Award at the 2019 Lions of Virginia State Convention in Chesapeake on Saturday, May 18. District 24-C Governor Rick Carroll (right) presented the Award to Skelton, who has been active in the following areas: District 24-C Lions Quest Coordinator, District 24-C Training Coordinator, Treasurer of the Lions District 24-C Charity, Inc., serving as a Director for the Lions of Virginia Sight Foundation and the Eyeglasses Recycling Boards. As District Governor in 2016, he started the Daleville/Fincastle Branch Lions Club, which was chartered in January 2019 as an official Lions Club. He is an active member of the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club participating in vision screening, eyeglasses recycling, Tax Aide counseling, Read Across America and other club activities

