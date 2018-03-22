When Botetourt Sheriff’s Office K-9 Baron was euthanized last summer because of an aggressive malignant cancer, it touched the community and many of the deputies and officers in that office— and beyond.

So much so that platoon leader Lt. Jeff Boone started thinking about a way of honoring the 14 canines (now 15) that have served the Sheriff’s Office since Jerry Caldwell brought Ranger on board in 1973.

The result is the new K-9 Memorial that stands at the north end of the memorial area at the flagpole outside the Botetourt County Public Safety Facility on North Roanoke Street in Fincastle.

The Sheriff’s Office dedicated the memorial Friday afternoon with a gathering of media, members of the public and deputies— a number of whom had K-9s as partners over the years.

A German Shepherd sculpture stands on top of the brick base that includes a bronze plaque honoring the dogs. On the side are brass nameplates of all the dogs that have served the department, with room for more to be added.

Boone said he came up with the idea of the memorial last August after Baron was laid to rest. He was the department’s only K-9 to die while in service.

He said two weeks before his death, Baron “was chasing bad guys as if he was half his age.

“He had to be in pain, but he showed selflessness,” Boone said of Baron. He said he thought about the other K-9s, and noted all would give their lives for their handlers, the Sheriff’s Department and the citizens of Botetourt while in service.

From that, the $8,000 memorial was born. Boone said he carried the idea to Major Delbert Dudding, who gave his blessing as did Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle.

“The plaque brought back many memories I had with each (K-9),” Boone said as he touched on stories only the officers understood.

Boone then thanked the K-9s for their service and “the example they set for all of us.”

Lt. Jeff Stritesky noted that the memorial was paid for with asset forfeiture funds and not with tax dollars.

Boone and Stritesky designed the memorial and had a New Jersey artist sculpt the German Shepherd that is reminiscent of Baron.

For Sgt. John Claterbaugh and his family, it was a bittersweet afternoon. Claterbaugh was Baron’s handler and his family was Baron’s family.

In late winter, he returned home with Rico, the department’s newest K-9. The partners just finished their training together as the dog begins making his home in the department and with the Claterbaughs.

Rico and Jaap, who joined the department last year and is handled by Deputy Cody Noakes, posed with their handlers for pictures at the memorial Friday.

The dogs are used extensively by the department. Stritesky said the dogs and training cost about $40,000, which also have been paid for with asset forfeiture funds.

Of the 15 dogs that will be listed on the memorial, all have passed except Basco, Jaap and Rico.

The K-9 officers on the memorial, their handlers and years of service are:

Ranger— Jerry Caldwell, 1973-1977

Rebel— Jimmy Treynor, 1975-1979

Satan— Gary Guilliams, 1981-1984

Buford— Luke Bennett, 1992-1997

Ellie May— Luke Bennett, 1992-1997

Argo— Mark Moran, 1997-2002

Ace— B.J. Ulrich, 1995-2000

Norbo— Kevin Hix, 2001-2009

Ali— Mark Moran, Jason Powell and Ryan Adkins, 2002-2009

Murphy— David Anderson and Jody Edwards, 2004-2011

Torro— Doug Bruce, 2004-2008

Basco— Ryan Adkins and Cody Noakes, 2010-2017

Baron— John Claterbaugh, 2011-2017

Jaap— Cody Noakes, 2017 –

Rico— John Claterbaugh, 2018 –