The Botetourt Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider changing and deleting several proffers associated with Botetourt Commons in Daleville.

Timberbrook Associates LLC, Timberbrook Dialysis LLC and GW Botetourt Commons LLC are requesting a Change of Proffers in the Shopping Center (SC) Use District to delete certain proffered conditions from the Timberbrook Shopping Center Design Guidelines and from other existing proffer statements associated with the Botetourt Commons Development where Kroger and a number of other businesses are located.

The various lots subject to the request are located on Commons Parkway and Kingston Drive.

The Planning Commission meets Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Old General District Courtroom in Fincastle.

The Planning Commission will send its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors who is expected to take up the requests at its January 23 meeting.