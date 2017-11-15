Marlett LLC and Cathcart Group will carry their proposal for an eight-building, 266-apartment complex to the Board of Supervisors with a unanimous recommendation for approval from the Planning Commission when the supervisors meet November 28.

The supervisors are scheduled to take up the request for a rezoning and special exceptions permit on 17.862 acres at the end of Commons Parkway in Botetourt Commons in Daleville after they decide about adding a new high density residential use district to the county zoning ordinance.

Marlett LLC and Cathcart Group applied to rezone the parcel from the Shopping Center (SC) Use District and the Agricultural (A-1) Use District to the new Residential R-4 or High Density Use District and for an SEP for up to15 multi-family dwellings per acre.

The Planning Commission heard the request Monday night after it was deferred from its October meeting while Martlet officials conferred with Appalachian Trail Conference officials about the proposed development.

The property borders the Appalachian Trail and the developers made some adjustments to the project after meeting with the AT representatives.

According to the application, the proposed development would consist of 266 apartments housed in eight buildings on the property.

There would be amenities such as a centralized clubhouse and pool, tot lot/playground, dog park, a series of pedestrian sidewalks throughout the development and a recreation court.

The developers also agreed to provide a 30-foot easement for a future greenway trail along Tinker Creek. The approximately five acres are located in the regulatory floodplain along the creek.

This is the first request for R-4 zoning under changes to the county zoning ordinance the Board of Supervisors is considering.

The new R-4 High Density District is designed to provide a zoning option for higher density developments than the old R-3 Residential District.

As part of the proposed zoning ordinance change, the supervisors also are considering creating the new Agricultural Rural Residential (AR) District and renamed R-1 to Low Density Residential, R-2 to Low-Medium Density Residential and R-3 to Medium Density Residential.

According to Botetourt Planning and Zoning staff report, the concept plan for the multi-family development shows the development will exceed the minimum open space required by the zoning ordinance changes.

The dwelling units will consist of 98 one-bedroom units, 140 two-bedroom units and 28 three-bedroom units.

The county estimates there will be approximately 78 school-aged children once the project is completed.