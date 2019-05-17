Thirteen piano students from the Studio of Anna de Groot-Preston gave a beautiful recital on Saturday, May 4, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Pastor Rob Marsh welcomed the audience of family and loved ones, followed by each student performing their favorite pieces that they learned this year. Pictured above are Mark DiNardo, Olivia Davidson, Julia Misicko, Allison Scroggins, Ailidh Knox, Abigail Scroggins, Michael Scroggins, Medhi Ebrahimi, Joy Knox, Sara Jane Scroggins, Macy Weddle, Holly Weddle, and Anna de Groot-Preston.