Botetourt County Director of Economic Development Ken McFadyen has been elected president of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2018.

VEDA is a member-based professional association committed to providing training and development, networking opportunities, and serving as the voice of the economic development community, creating economic opportunity and prosperity for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He was elected to the position during the VEDA’s annual membership meeting in Staunton earlier this month.

McFadyen’s involvement with VEDA focuses on working with its several committees and coordinating the association’s economic development public policy agenda with the Virginia General Assembly, Secretariat of Commerce & Trade, Secretariat of Agriculture & Forestry, the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The 2017 Annual Membership Meeting consisted of a day-long luncheon program and educational sessions with more than 125 economic developers and industry professionals in attendance.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe attended and received VEDA’s recognition and thanks for his economic development leadership. Secretary of Commerce & Trade Todd Haymore delivered the keynote address related to economic development items that will remain vital for Virginia’s future prosperity.

As part of his leadership with VEDA, McFadyen was asked to serve with the Policy Council on Commerce and Trade under Gov.-Elect Ralph Northam’s transition team.

As Botetourt’s Director of Economic Development since summer 2016, McFadyen has been primarily responsible for industrial development, small business development, workforce development, agricultural development and Exit 150/Gateway Crossing development.

He also works as one of the primary liaisons between Botetourt’s business community and the local government, helping to facilitate interactions across multiple sectors.

McFadyen’s leadership with organizations such as VEDA helps to bring state and national attention to the county’s economic development endeavors, a news release from the county says.

“Ken has done a fabulous job during his time in Botetourt, and we are proud of his accomplishments,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “I know that the connections he will make as VEDA president will benefit the county’s citizens and businesses.”

Prior to coming to Botetourt, McFadyen served for seven years as the executive director of the Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority, a regional industrial facilities authority for Carroll County, the City of Galax and Grayson County. He also has an extensive background in local government management and non-profit management.