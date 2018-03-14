The Lord Botetourt High School girls basketball team celebrated after beating Hopewell Saturday to add a second piece of state championship hardware to the school’s trophy case this school year. The team won the 3A state championship in Richmond. The win was a “repeat” for many of the girls who also played on the school’s volleyball team that won that 3A state championship on the same VCU Segal Center floor in November. For details about the basketball championship, see Sports.

Photo by Brian Hoffman