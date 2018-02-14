Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe got accolades from the building and development community by being named Public Employee of the Year by the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association— an award that’s been presented just four times between 2005 and 2016.

Larrowe was recognized at the association’s annual membership meeting in Roanoke on February 8.

“Public employees who are considered for this award are involved in the control, development, supervision or production of housing and/or construction. In the opinion of the association, the recipient is a person who has, within the limits of his or her responsibility, provided significant assistance to the housing and/or construction industry,” the RRHBA guidelines for the award say.

“Between 2005 and 2016 this award has only been presented four times. Tonight we are pleased to recognize another public employee who has been a true champion in our industry,” RRHBA member Pete McKnight told those at the organization’s meeting when he introduced Larrowe.

Larrowe was hired as Botetourt County administrator two years ago, and as part of his introduction to the association’s membership, McKnight quoted from different building industry representatives about his impact.

“Gary had the foresight to see the impacts all the new jobs being announced in Botetourt will have in the community including the housing industry,” McKnight said of comments received from an engineer. “He thoughtfully commissioned a housing study to investigate the impacts and identify needed housing types and volumes and potential development areas. The study has since been used as a guide for many developers coming to the area to address the identified housing shortages. His forward-thinking ideas and his practical approach to finding solutions have had very positive impacts on our industry and our community.”

McKnight said a developer relayed that, “Gary can be characterized as a solutions guy. He is not a stereotypical county administrator – he seems eager to move toward opportunity and doesn’t mind getting personally involved.

“He’s the guy that asks ‘Couldn’t we at least?’ in order to make progress. He has a unique ability of putting together ‘partnerships’ for common interests.

“He is approachable and almost jovial in demeanor.

“He is a pleasure to have as a part of our Valley’s leadership.”

McKnight said a builder reported of Larrowe, “His positive, can-do leadership style has been contagious.”

“And it’s trickled down,” McKnight said.

“We’ve have had a positive relationship the Botetourt Building Department,” the builder continued, citing “Jeff Scott, building official, has been a helpful resource for information. He eagerly assisted with the planning of one of our projects, willingly meeting with the contractor, architect, and owner together – giving insight to make the project successful with the least amount of hurdles.

“The permitting process is relatively painless compared with many of the localities we work in. It is a friendly department without power-driven egos, one that is helpful and ready for progress,” the builder continued. “Bottom line? We enjoy working in Botetourt County.”