The poignant comedy “First Baptist of Ivy Gap” opens Thursday in the D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center at Fincastle.

Attic Productions is staging the Ron Osborne play that follows six volunteers at the First Baptist Church of Ivy Gap from their first meeting to roll bandages for the war effort in 1945 to 1970, during preparations for the church’s 100-year anniversary.

The play is directed by Ninette Cox.

This lively bunch of church-goers share their hopes and dreams in the play and try to avoid having seven kinds of baked beans and a repeat of the Ralph incident from the 75th anniversary.

It is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., with partial funding by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The play will run Thursdays-Saturdays, March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm. each day, Saturday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. All adult tickets are $15, with a reduced rate for those 18 years and under and for groups of 10 or more at $12. Call the Attic Productions box office (473-1001) for reservations. Volunteers are staffing the office on Mondays and Wednesdays 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Leave a message at other times. The theatre is located at 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.