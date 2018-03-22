Another component of the new Exit 150 highway improvement work was completed last Friday when the southbound right lane US 220 re-opened.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the right lane of Exit 150A is now in its final configuration. From the interstate, traffic using northbound Exit 150A will only be able to turn right onto US 11 southbound at the stoplight.

Drivers on northbound I-81 requiring access to US 11 (Lee Highway) northbound or Alt. 220 (Cloverdale Road) will have to use Exit 150B and the new roundabout.

Nighttime lane closures were scheduled to be in place, southbound and northbound, on US 220 at Exit 150A, Sunday through Thursday this week (weather permitting) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the removal of the existing median barrier between US 220 northbound and southbound. The barrier will be replaced with a new raised concrete median.