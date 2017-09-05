Botetourt residents and businesses are taking on the task of trying to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey that devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana last week.

The hurricane and its 50-plus inches of rain in some areas displaced thousands of residents and businesses.

Two church-related groups have announced they are collecting “Blessing Buckets” and cleaning buckets for victims, and Bank of Botetourt announced the Community Bankers of America has set up a portal so people can provide financial assistance through community banks like itself in Texas.



Bank of Botetourt Partners with the ICBA Hurricane Harvey Community Bank Relief Fund

Bank of Botetourt has partner with the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Hurricane Harvey Community Bank Relief Fund.

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on Texas, and officials begin to survey and assess the damage, we have witnessed countless volunteers, neighbors and communities come together to support one another, an announcement from Bank of Botetourt says.

This weekend community banks across Texas stepped up to provide vital assistance to their neighbors.

“You can do the same by offering your support to the thousands of people who have been directly affected by Hurricane Harvey,” the Bank of Botetourt announcement said. “ICBA has partnered with MainStreet Bank in Fairfax to launch the Hurricane Harvey Community Bank Relief Fund donation portal via Aircharity®.

Through this portal, community banks nationwide have already joined forces with the purpose of sending financial resources directly to community banks in the affected regions.

MainStreet Bank has offered to cover any service charges so that everyone’s entire donation may be used to support those in need.

To make a donation, visit the secure website at https://goo.gl/x7vguV.

As in the past, community bankers have overcome their own adversities in order to help their customers, neighbors, staff, fellow business owners, and their respective communities.

“With a deep-rooted desire to serve, community bankers consistently find a way to provide comfort and support during trying times of need and loss,” the announcement said.

We are proud of our industry’s commitment to service and provide for one another,” Bank of Botetourt President Lynn Hayth III said. “Thank you for your support in the community and for those communities in need. Bank of Botetourt strives to continue the moto of ‘Taking Care of You’ regardless of where that may be.”

Botetourt Funeral Home collecting for ‘Blessing Buckets’

Botetourt Funeral Home is preparing Blessing Buckets for God’s Pit Crew in Danville to take to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The goal is to fill 100 five-gallon buckets with the items listed below and deliver them to Danville for transport to Texas.

Botetourt Funeral Home has donated 70 buckets with lids (that’s all Lowe’s had at this time); if you would like to donate a bucket, it needs to have a lid.

Help is needed to acquire the needed items. They may be dropped off at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until September 18.

Volunteers plan to fill the buckets on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Anyone interested in helping or has items that need to be picked up should call Karen at 537-3357 or Ed at 798-0016.

It takes $35 to build the bucket; if you’d rather give a monetary donation, a volunteer will go purchase the items.

“Thanks in advance for your donations and support. God bless Texas. We need to help all those in need as we were helped in the Flood of ’85,” a news release from Botetourt Funeral Home said.

Organizers have asked that no clothing or household items can be accepted at this time. Cases of water are welcome, in addition to the items for the buckets.

Needed items for the Blessing Buckets are:

Personal Items: 1 toothbrush, feminine products (3), toothpaste, deodorant, thin bottle of shampoo, soap, comb, razors, thin bath towel, 2 washcloths

Food Items: 3 bottles of water, 2 cans of pop-top, ready-to-eat food, 4 packs of nabs/crackers, utensil/napkin pack

Miscellaneous Items: Flashlight w/extra batteries, roll of toilet paper, pocket tissues, paper towels, cleaning wipes, alcohol or peroxide

For Encouragement: Bible, personal note to let the recipients know someone is thinking of them.



FUMC, Wampler Realty collecting cleaning buckets

Fincastle United Methodist Church and Century 21 Wampler Realty will be taking up cleaning buckets for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Buckets will be distributed by UMCOR.org by the United Methodist Church.

Collections will begin September 6 and continue through September 18.

The following list encompasses the materials needed for each bucket:

5 gallon bucket with resealable lid

Liquid laundry detergent, one 50-oz. or two 25-oz. bottles only

Liquid household cleaner, 12-16 oz. liquid cleaner, no spray cleaners

Dish soap, 16-28 oz. bottle, any brand

Clothespins, 50

Clothesline, one 100-ft. or two 50-ft. lines

Sponges, 7 (no cellulose sponges)

Heavy-duty trash bags 24-roll, 33-45 gallon sizes

Cleaning wipes, 18 Handi-wipes or reusable wipes,

Air freshener, 1 aerosol or pump can

Insect repellant spray, 6-14 oz. aerosol or sprayer with protective cover

Dishwashing gloves, 2 pairs

Work gloves, 1 pair all cotton, all leather, or cotton with leather palm

Scouring pads, 5 pads without soap (no stainless steel, Brillo or SOS pads)

Scrub brush, 1 brush with plastic or wood handle

Dust masks, 5

Bring the kits by Fincastle United Methodist Church Family Life Center or Century 21 Wampler Realty in Daleville.

For more information, call Cathy Benson at 540-793-0896.