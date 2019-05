The Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue Squad and Ladies Auxiliary will have their annual barbeque chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the fire house.

The meal includes half a chicken, two vegetables, dessert, bread and a drink; $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Tickets are required and may obtained by calling 884-2880. Take-outs and deliveries will be available.