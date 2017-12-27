Jim Bushong of Daleville was recognized with the Richard Henegar Jr. Acts of Kindness Community Award during halftime of the Lord Botetourt/James River High School boys basketball game in Daleville last week.

The award has been presented annually since 2012 by The Friends of Rachel and Rachel’s Challenge clubs in the Botetourt County middle and high schools. It is named in honor of the award’s first recipient, Richard Henegar Jr., who was on hand to present the plaque to Bushong on December 18

Bushong is a retired Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher and continues to serve this program in a multitude of ways:

He substitutes for CTE teachers and volunteers to bring his own lesson plans which cover Work Based Learning skills (frequently referred to soft skills for the workplace).

He helps with various FFA events around the county.

He serves on the CTE Advisory Board

He serves on the Virginia Association of Trade and Industrial Educators executive board to organize the yearly summer conference

Bushong is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County.

He serves as a liaison between Kiwanis and the school division yearly for the Teacher of the Year Award. He also assists with the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Award for a senior from both James River and Lord Botetourt High Schools.

Bushong also organizes the canned food drive held at Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC) yearly and works with school personnel to ensure the food is disbursed to deserving families from all over the county.