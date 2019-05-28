Home Local News Buchanan Lions install new member Buchanan Lions install new member May 28, 2019 5 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Buchanan Lions Club recently installed a new member, Keith Sumrell (left). He is pictured with his sponsor, Lion Judy Robertson, and Lion Jim Dalton, who installed him as a new member on Thursday, May 23. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lions do vision screening at preschool DAR visits D-Day Memorial Lord Botetourt says farewell to 231 graduates