The parade of VDOT snow plows within the parade was awarded first place in Saturday’s delayed Buchanan Christmas Parade.

The snow plows were painted under VDOT’s Paint a Plow program by students at Buchanan Elementary, Breckinridge Elementary Troutville Elementary, Central Academy Middle School and James River High School.

Second place went to the Natural Bridge State Park float and third place went to Don Arthur’s Antique Auto Group—another parade within the parade. Superior Performance awards went to The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard, Buchanan’s VFW and American Legion Posts float, Botetourt 4-H Robotics Club, James River High School FFA, Community Church, Wheatland Lutheran Church, Botetourt County Horsemen’s Association, Star City Corvette Club, Botetourt Education Association and Mark Cline as Willy Wonka. Those winners who have not picked up trophies already can do so at the Buchanan Town Hall.

Photos by Ed McCoy