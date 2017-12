Buchanan will have its annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 noon.

This year’s parade features the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department as Color Guard, floats, antique autos, horses and the honored guest, Santa Claus.

Main Street will close at 11 a.m. for line up.

Following the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the new River Craft Rail House on Main Street for pictures.