The Buchanan Town charter change controversy over the town manager residency requirements did not dissuade Town Council from agreeing to several other charter changes, including staggered council terms.

Del. Terry Austin has submitted HB 123 that, if approved by the General Assembly, will stagger the elections of the town’s four council members so that, beginning with the November 2019 general election two members will be elected to two-year terms in odd-numbered years and two members and the mayor will be elected to two-year terms in even-numbered years.

In this fall’s election, all four council seats and the mayor’s position will be up for election.

The bill also makes the town clerk and town treasurer employees responsible to the town manager. The bill changes who will appoint the town treasurer from the town council to the town manager. The bill also contains technical amendments as well, most related to removing gender references in the current language.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns-Subcommittee 3. Austin sits on the full committee.