Botetourt County officials are again looking for a Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) chief.

On Monday, Nov. 20, Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Matthew Britt tendered his resignation effective this Friday, Dec. 1, according to an announcement by the county administration.

“This action is a result of a mutual agreement between the county and Chief Britt,” the announcement said. “County leaders would like to express their thanks to Chief Britt for his service and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

The announcement said the process to fill the position has already begun, and updates to that process will be provided in the future.

County Administrator Gary Larrowe said the county will not appoint an interim chief, as has been done before. “I have asked the battalion chiefs to take on the leadership of the organization as a group until we are able to get lined up for a new chief,” Larrowe said in an email. “We did have one slot open as battalion chief and I did ask Frank Leonard to accept that position on an interim basis. This will require several backfills on an interim basis until we can get promotions put in place.

“The bottom line is that the organization is moving in a positive direction and response to emergencies are taking place in a professional manner and the county is supporting the leadership in the efforts,” Larrowe added..

Britt’s tenure as chief lasted six months and followed a 10-month search after the late former Chief Jeff Beckner passed away following a battle with cancer. Beckner was the county’s second chief after Carr Boyd. Beckner served almost two years and is credited with turning a forlorn fire and emergency medical services department into a cohesive, combined career and volunteer group.

Former Roanoke County Chief Tommy Fuqua served as interim chief twice since the county established the chief’s position in 2012. He served in the position after Carr Boyd resigned in 2013 until the county hired Beckner and again after Beckner’s passing.

Britt was coordinator of fire and rescue training for Randolph Community College in Asheboro, N.C. until he took the Botetourt position in May. Britt was experienced with volunteers and other fire and EMS service. His work in fire and EMS began when he was 16 when he joined his local volunteer fire department in North Carolina. He also served eight years as a professional firefighter for the Town of Southern Pines in central North Carolina. He had 13 years of volunteer fire service and seven years of volunteer leadership. He also spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, earning an honorable discharge in 2010. Britt has a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in emergency services management and a Bachelor of Science degree in fire administration, both from Columbia Southern University. He completed the Managing Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy and had been accepted into the Executive Fire Officer Program beginning this fall.

As Botetourt’s chief, Britt oversaw a combined fire and EMS system of a dozen volunteer fire departments and rescue squads and a career department of more than 50 full- and part-time staff.