If this fall’s Amsterdam Election District race for the Board of Supervisors seat is an indicator of things to come, it’s getting expensive to run a local contested election— at least for a supervisor’s seat.
Steve Clinton and Todd Dodson spent a combined $24,583.83 during the campaign. That’s actually more than the six candidates spent on three supervisors’ races the last time any seats were contested in 2011.
There were no contested supervisors’ races in 2013 and 2015.
Clinton, who unseated Dodson, raised $14,014 through contributions to his Steve Clinton for Supervisor campaign account. He spent $13,768.28.
Dodson’s campaign account, Friends of Todd Dodson, raised $11,477.20 and spent $10,815.55 in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.
In comparison, when current board members Mac Scothorn, Billy Martin and Jack Leffel ran in 2011, they and their three opponents spent $24,304 between the six of them.
Leffel, who had served 12 years on the School Board, raised and spent the most— $8,125— in his bid for the Fincastle Election District seat.
Interestingly, in that same election, Treasurer Bill Arney was in a three-way, countywide race. The three candidates together spent $27,700.
The contested race for the Amsterdam District seat on the School Board was much less costly.
Anna Weddle won the election over longtime incumbent Ruth Wallace. Weddle raised $2,065 and spent $1,890.91.
Wallace provided the only funds for her campaign, $425. Of that, she spent $411.90 on advertising and sign material.
Weddle received six contributions of over $100 and seven contributions of $100 or less that totaled $505.
Dodson received 31 contributions that were $100 or less and totaled $2,187. He received 19 contributions over $100.
Clinton received 32 contributions that were $100 or less that totaled $2,249. He also received 16 contributions over $100.
