If this fall’s Amsterdam Election District race for the Board of Supervisors seat is an indicator of things to come, it’s getting expensive to run a local contested election— at least for a supervisor’s seat.

Steve Clinton and Todd Dodson spent a combined $24,583.83 during the campaign. That’s actually more than the six candidates spent on three supervisors’ races the last time any seats were contested in 2011.

There were no contested supervisors’ races in 2013 and 2015.

Clinton, who unseated Dodson, raised $14,014 through contributions to his Steve Clinton for Supervisor campaign account. He spent $13,768.28.

Dodson’s campaign account, Friends of Todd Dodson, raised $11,477.20 and spent $10,815.55 in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.

In comparison, when current board members Mac Scothorn, Billy Martin and Jack Leffel ran in 2011, they and their three opponents spent $24,304 between the six of them.

Leffel, who had served 12 years on the School Board, raised and spent the most— $8,125— in his bid for the Fincastle Election District seat.

Interestingly, in that same election, Treasurer Bill Arney was in a three-way, countywide race. The three candidates together spent $27,700.

The contested race for the Amsterdam District seat on the School Board was much less costly.

Anna Weddle won the election over longtime incumbent Ruth Wallace. Weddle raised $2,065 and spent $1,890.91.

Wallace provided the only funds for her campaign, $425. Of that, she spent $411.90 on advertising and sign material.

Weddle received six contributions of over $100 and seven contributions of $100 or less that totaled $505.

The contributions over $100 came from:

ECI Construction, Fincastle, $150

Leffel Consulting Group, Eagle Rock, $150

Elizabeth Provost, Buchanan, $300

Jack Leffel for Board of Supervisors, Eagle Rock, $440.68

Rebecca Webb, Earlysville, $150

Christopher Weddle, Troutville, $400.

Dodson received 31 contributions that were $100 or less and totaled $2,187. He received 19 contributions over $100.

Clinton received 32 contributions that were $100 or less that totaled $2,249. He also received 16 contributions over $100.

Clinton’s contributors over $100 included:

Robert Allen, Fincastle, $275

James Hickenbotham, Fincastle, $150

Anna Lawson, Daleville, $3,000

Alan Long, Daleville, $200

John W. Rader, Troutville, $200

Danny Kyle, Troutville $660

Michelle Patrick, Daleville, $200

Kevin Roberts, Fincastle, $200

James Cherney, Roanoke, $500

Creigh Deeds, Millboro, $250

Cecil Doyle, Roanoke, $200

George Holt, Daleville, $250

Alvin Thacker, Daleville, $200

Linda Webb, Troutville, $500

Harold Wingate, Troutville, $500

Kathy Austin, Buchanan, $1,000

Dodson’s contributors over $100 included:

Lisa Dodson, Fincastle, $350

Realtors Political Action Committee, Glen Allen, $1,500

Donald Scothorn, Roanoke, $700

Blue Ridge Best Foods Inc., Cullman, Ala.

Botetourt County Republican Committee, $1,500

Richard Lafone, Daleville, $200

Terry Austin, Buchanan, $200

Ben Cline for Delegate, Lexington, $500

Larry DeHaven, Fincastle, $250

Donald Dodson, Roanoke, $250

John Etzler, Troutville, $200

Mike Flint, Troutville, $150

Jerry Fraley, Eagle Rock, $200

Lawrence Investments LLC, Buchanan, $250

Robert Omer, Fincastle, $300

Ralph Smith, Roanoke, $250

The Good Fund Multicandidate Committee, Springfield, $250

Wendell Walker, Lynchburg, $150

John Williamson, Buchanan, $350