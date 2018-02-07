A single-vehicle wreck on Saturday, Jan. 20 claimed a 19-year-old Troutville woman.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D.W. Williams is investigating the wreck that occurred at 8:25 a.m. on US 220, one-tenth mile north of the International Parkway (Rt. 839) intersection north of Daleville.

State Police reported that Amanda Mckayla Reid was traveling south in a 2004 Dodge Intrepid when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overcorrected, crossing the roadway and struck the embankment.

Reid was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where, on January 21, she died from injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.